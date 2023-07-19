comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru: Crime branch foils serial bomb blast plan; 5 held with firearms and raw materials used in explosives
Back

Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five terror suspects with a huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, live cartridges, and materials used for explosives in Bengaluru. According to PTI news agency, the five suspects were caught near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality while planning a major conspiracy.

"CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested....Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities," Bengaluru, Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said.

The five suspects have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru.

The five suspects were among 21 persons arrested in connection with a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.

The police has seized 4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones, and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists.

According to former Karnata CM Basavaraj Bommai, "There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA".

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout