Bengaluru: Crime branch foils serial bomb blast plan; 5 held with firearms and raw materials used in explosives
Five terror suspects arrested in Bengaluru with a cache of explosives and firearms. They were planning a major conspiracy, including a possible blast in the city.
Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five terror suspects with a huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, live cartridges, and materials used for explosives in Bengaluru. According to PTI news agency, the five suspects were caught near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality while planning a major conspiracy.
The five suspects were among 21 persons arrested in connection with a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.
The police has seized 4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones, and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists.
According to former Karnata CM Basavaraj Bommai, "There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA".
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)