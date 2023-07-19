Hello User
Bengaluru: Crime branch foils serial bomb blast plan; 5 held with firearms and raw materials used in explosives

Bengaluru: Crime branch foils serial bomb blast plan; 5 held with firearms and raw materials used in explosives

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Staff Writer

Five terror suspects arrested in Bengaluru with a cache of explosives and firearms. They were planning a major conspiracy, including a possible blast in the city.

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested 5 suspected terrorists.

Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five terror suspects with a huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, live cartridges, and materials used for explosives in Bengaluru. According to PTI news agency, the five suspects were caught near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality while planning a major conspiracy.

"CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested....Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities," Bengaluru, Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said.

The five suspects have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru.

The five suspects were among 21 persons arrested in connection with a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.

The police has seized 4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones, and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists.

According to former Karnata CM Basavaraj Bommai, "There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA".

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

19 Jul 2023
