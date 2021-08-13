Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: 543 children infected from Covid-19 in first 10 days of August

Bengaluru: 543 children infected from Covid-19 in first 10 days of August

Bengaluru's Covid case rise among children has come at a time when India is yet to approve a vaccine for them
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

  • Bengaluru municipal body said 502 children were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms
  • The children infected from coronavirus are between the age group 0-19 years

In Bengaluru, a total of 543 children were found to be Covid positive in the first 10 days of August, the municipal corporation said on Friday. Of the total of 543, 270 are girls and 273 are boys.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) added that 502 children were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. 

The children infected from coronavirus are between the age group 0-19 years, and constitute 12-14% of the Bengaluru's daily Covid count.

Bengaluru's Covid case rise among children has come at a time when India is yet to approve a vaccine for them.

Experts have warned that children could be at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 during the third wave in India as they have not been covered in the Covid vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911 on Thursday.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 22,728.

