Not ruling out an expert prediction that India's IT capital alone may report 6,500 coronavirus infections per day by the middle of April if control measures are not strictly followed, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday sought public cooperation to keep the Covid-19 situation under control.

"Technical advisory committee in their report has said till May end...till May-end we have to take things seriously and together fight it (Covid), without the cooperation from the public, the government alone cannot do anything," Sudhakar added.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Minister said, saving lives was important and the government was committed to it.

"An expert from the technical advisory committee has said that there are chances of Bengaluru alone reporting nearly 6,500 cases per day by April 20, we have already reached 3,500, we have to see," Sudhakar said, adding, by taking stricter measures we cannot control it, if not it cannot be ruled out.

Bengaluru urban district accounts for 2,787 new cases, 8 deaths

His statement comes as Bengaluru urban district accounted for 2,787 fresh infections and eight deaths. The city has reported 4,47,031 infections and 4,649 deaths till date, while the active cases stood at 28,098.

Mysuru reported 260 cases today, Kalaburagi 170, Bengaluru Rural 155, Bidar 147, Tumakuru 107, Hassan 104 and Dharwad 100.

Dr Giridhara R Babu, Professor and Head Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, has said at this rate, Bengaluru will have about 6,500 daily cases by April 20.

"Even if 10% of them require hospitalisation, the health system will run out of capacity in a few days. We need action now, not tomorrow. Stay home people, wear masks if going out and get a vaccine when eligible," the epidemiologist has tweeted.

CM may call meeting to discuss Covid situation soon

Sudhakar also indicated that the Chief Minister may call a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the Covid-19 situation soon.

The Health Minister said, 10 lakh vaccines have been sent by the Centre to Bengaluru by flight and about 5 lakh have been sent to Belagavi by road.

"Till yesterday 46,02,000 vaccinations have been done, I had said that only about 12 lakh vaccines are remaining, but after speaking to the union health Minister and principal secretary yesterday they responded to it immediately and have sent over 15 lakh vaccines," he said.

Noting that because of weekend holidays, there is a slight dip in the number of infected cases, Sudhakar said, in Bengaluru about 2,700 and 4,553 across Karnataka have been reported on Sunday.

Wearing masks has to be strictly followed, he said, the Prime Minister yesterday has reviewed the situation in eight states and the respective states have been given the responsibility to take necessary steps.

Enforcement of strict measures have been advised if there is an increase in cases, he further said, "...I request everyone for cooperation to see to that such a situation does not arise in Karnataka, only by strictly adhering to precautionary measures will we be able to control the spread."

Pointing out that spike in cases will lead to problems like shortage of beds at ICUs and hospitals, the Minister said, we are able to see this to an extent in Bengaluru.

"I had ten days ago spoken to government hospitals in this regard, and private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent beds, I will review the status today with officials concerned," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday logged 4,553 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 10,15,155 and 12,625 respectively, the health department said.

According to a department bulletin, so far 9,63,419 people were discharged cumulatively, including 2,060 today.

There were 39,092 active cases which include 331 in the ICU, the department added.

