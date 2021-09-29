District Collector (DC) of Bengaluru Urban District J Manjunath said that as many as 60 students of a residential boarding school in Electronic City in Karnataka's Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19 .

"Out of 480 students, 60 students tested positive for COVID-19. Two students had mild symptoms and both are under hospital care. The rest of the students were quarantined with a proper medical facility," said the DC, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“We will conduct retest on the seventh day. The school has been closed till 20 October. There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month & when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone," said the top official J Manjunath.

The official informed that initially a student-developed symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea etc, after which he was tested and turned out positive withCovid-19.

As a result, overall 480 students and 57 teaching and non-teaching staff were tested for Covid-19.

Of 60 students, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and 46 are from various parts of Karnataka.

"After seven days, we will test once again for remaining students. We have done 105 rapid antigen tests and 424 RT-PCR tests. Our team has camped there itself at the quarantine centre. We are keeping a close watch," he said.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 had earlier reopened on 6 September, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols.

The state government has already reopened school for classes 9-12 from August 23 in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, a total of 629 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 782 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative cases in the state has gone up to 29,74,528, which include 12,634 active cases.

Total 37,763 people have succumbed to the COVID infection so far in Karnataka, while the recovery tally stands at 29,24,102.

Presently, the positivity rate in the state is below 1 per cent and the case fatality rate is below 3 per cent.

