Bengaluru: 60 students in a boarding school test positive for Covid-19

“We will conduct retest on the seventh day. The school has been closed till 20 October. There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month & when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone," said the top official J Manjunath.