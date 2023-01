A 25-year-old man who was seen dragging an elderly man behind his scooter has been brought to Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar police station and a case has been registered against him. Earlier in the day, a video went viral where a 71-year-old man was seen getting dragged by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru's Magadi.

The police told ANI, "The 25-year-old man who was seen dragging an elderly man behind his scooter has been identified as Saheel, a resident of Nayandahalli. He has been brought to the Govindarajanagar police station, and a case has been registered against him."

The victim has been identified as Muthappa, who is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter.

The accused scooter rider, however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the video showed.

"The victim, a native of Vijayapur district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Govindaraj Nagar police have apprehended the two-wheeler driver," a senior official said.

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.