Bengaluru: 71-yr-old man dragged behind scooter, accused held. Watch viral video

A 25-year-old man who was seen dragging an elderly man behind his scooter has been brought to Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar police station and a case has been registered against him. Earlier in the day, a video went viral where a 71-year-old man was seen getting dragged by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru's Magadi.

