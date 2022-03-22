The Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided nine properties of middlemen and agents suspected of allegedly influencing public servants by corrupt or illegal means.

They are suspected by the ACB of being involved in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority.

"Today ACB Bengaluru City has conducted a search at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen/agents/ touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt/illegal means /by the exercise of their personal influence thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bangalore Development Authority," the ACB said.

About 100 officers conducted the raid under the supervision of Uma Prashanth, superintendent of Police of ACB.

As per reports, the officers have seized recovered 4.960 kg gold, 15.02 kg silver and 61.9 grams of diamonds from the residence of a businessman in Bengaluru's RT Nagar.

In addition to this, they have also recovered luxury watches, sunglasses and high-end cars.

The nine accused whose homes got raided are Raghu BN in Chamrajpet, Mohan at RT Nagar, Manoj at Domlur, Munirathna at Malthalli, Teju at RR Nagara, Aswath at KG Circle, Rama at BDA Layout, Laxmana also at BDA Layout and Chikkahanummaiah at Muddinapalya.

