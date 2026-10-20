Bengaluru advocate shot in head: ‘One returned with cash, another with a gun’ — how rent dispute led to murder

A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead allegedly by two of his tenants following a dispute over unpaid rent at his residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The two suspects, Pankaj Dube and Amit Kumar Dube, both from Bihar, were reportedly working as delivery agents.

They were living in a small room behind B Manjunath's house for about one and a half years. Police said on Monday that the duo had not paid rent for three years, the Times of India reported.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had broken out between the advocate and the accused about an hour before the shooting over the unpaid rent.

Manjunath’s brother reportedly filed a police complaint, alleging that the advocate reprimanded the tenants for the pending rent on Sunday night. The heated conversation led to a murder, TOI reported.

"First, they came near the house and spoke to Manjunath for some time. Saying they would return with the money, they went back. Around 11.45 pm, one of them returned and called out Manjunath out," Muniraju was quoted by TOI as saying.

A close relative told the outlet that one of the suspects handed over the rent to the advocate. As he counted the cash, the other suspect allegedly came from behind and shot Manjunath in the head, the report added.

The advocate sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died, police told PTI.

The accused fled the scene soon after the firing.

A case was registered at Whitefield police station, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police probe source of illegal firearm According to TOI, a senior officer expressed concern over the alleged use of an illegal pistol in the killing.