Bengaluru: After man commits suicide, FIR against BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The Ramanagar police have registered an FIR on the charge of abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.
After a man shoots himself in Bengaluru and named BJP MLA in the suicide note, police have filed an FIR against 6 people including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali in Ramanagar on the complaint filed by Namitha – the wife of businessman Pradeep S who committed suicide on 1 January, 2023.