After a man shoots himself in Bengaluru and named BJP MLA in the suicide note, police have filed an FIR against 6 people including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali in Ramanagar on the complaint filed by Namitha – the wife of businessman Pradeep S who committed suicide on 1 January, 2023.

In an alleged suicide, Pradeep S, a resident of the HSR Layout took his own life by shooting himself. He blamed six people, including BJP MLA from Mahadevpura Aravind Limbavali, for his death, in what is thought to be a suicide note.

Pradeep claimed to have placed ₹1.5 crores in a scheme, but he didn't get any money back. To pay back the loans, he had to sell his house and other properties, and he claimed that the six people named in the letter were to blame for his extreme decision.

The Ramanagar police have registered an FIR on the charge of abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.

While talking to ANI, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “It is some civil dispute, police have seized off the matter & FIR has been done. Police will take further action. He (Aravind Limbavali) has made it clear that I've nothing to do & I wish that he'll come clean."

In September, Aravind Limbavali made headlines when he was seen disciplining a woman who tried to give him a petition and inquired about a city land encroachment.

With inputs from ANI