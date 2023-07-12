comScore
 1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at HAL Airport, Bangalore after a technical glitch with its nose landing gear. No passengers were on board.

The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. At the time of incident, there were two pilots and no passengers were on board the aircraft, they said.
A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials told news agency ANI. 

As per the officials, the aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. 

They further added that during the incident, there were two pilots and no passengers were on board the aircraft. 

While issuing an official statement, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off." 

"The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said. 

A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway. 

'Airturnback’ is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for ’Airturnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure. 

Recently, on 7 July, a Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata suffered a technical snag and returned to the national capital. A source in the know said the plane operating flight UK 707 had an engine failure and that there were around 160 passengers onboard. "Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023. As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DGCA has put SpiceJet under "enhanced surveillance" amid the budget airline facing multiple financial headwinds in recent months, a senior official told PTI, but the carrier refuted any such development. It also comes against the backdrop of various lessors seeking repossession of aircraft leased to SpiceJet and some of the cases have been settled by the airline. According to the regulatory official, the enhanced surveillance includes increased night surveillance and spot checks.

(With inputs from agencies)

