Bengaluru: Aircraft makes emergency landing at HAL airport after technical glitch with nose landing gear1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST
A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials told news agency ANI.
