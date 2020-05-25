Bengaluru airport: 17 departures, 5 arrivals and 9 cancellations today

Bengaluru: On the first day of resumption of domestic passenger flight operations in the country, there have been 17 departures and five arrivals at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport on Monday till 9 am.

Nine flights have also been cancelled.

Nine flights have also been cancelled.

A mother who came to receive her son at Kempegowda International Airport said, "My five-year-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months."

Passengers of Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight said that their flight was cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. "Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don't know what to do now," said one of the passengers.

"Around 94 arrivals and 94 departures were scheduled. Yesterday certain state governments have imposed certain restrictions on the number of flights that can be operated from Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, etc., so on that basis, there will be a few more cancellations. I don't have the exact numbers right now," said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bengaluru airport.

Marar informed that all processes have been made completely contactless, and segregation of passengers has been done through social distancing.

"The processes have been working really well. Every passenger has to come with a home-printed boarding pass, after that we are doing a screening of all passengers. We have been sanitising the area as a precautionary measure," said Marar.

"Passengers are also behaving extremely well. So there has been no problem at all," he added.

