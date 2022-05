Bengaluru, which is regarded as the ‘Silicon Valley of India' is all set to see a humongous 108-feet tall statue of the city’s founder Kempegowda at the premises of the city’s international airport.

A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, which will be installed at the International Airport, news agency ANI tweeted.

Karnataka: A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, which will be installed at the International Airport in Bengaluru



Minister CN Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck from Delhi on Monday pic.twitter.com/dShUzZ5ivL — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck from Delhi on Monday.

Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.

The construction work of the Kempegowda statue is in full swing and is estimated to cost ₹85 crore, which will highlight the life and achievements of Kempegowda.