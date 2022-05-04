Bengaluru airport: 4,000 kg sword arrives for 108-feet tall Kempegowda statue

Bengaluru airport: 4,000 kg sword arrives for 108-feet tall Kempegowda statue1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, which will be installed at the International Airport
Bengaluru, which is regarded as the ‘Silicon Valley of India' is all set to see a humongous 108-feet tall statue of the city’s founder Kempegowda at the premises of the city’s international airport.
A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, which will be installed at the International Airport, news agency ANI tweeted.
Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan received the sword which came in a special truck from Delhi on Monday.
Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.
The construction work of the Kempegowda statue is in full swing and is estimated to cost ₹85 crore, which will highlight the life and achievements of Kempegowda.
