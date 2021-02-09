Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengaluru airport bags 'Voice of the Customer' global recognition
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, Hari Marar said that they are honoured to receive the prestigious global recognition.

Bengaluru airport bags 'Voice of the Customer' global recognition

2 min read . 12:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 'Voice of the Customer' initiative by the Airports Council International World recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has secured global recognition from the Airports Council International World's 'Voice of the Customer' award.

The 'Voice of the Customer' initiative by the Airports Council International World recognises airports that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Director-General of ACI World, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said that the BLR Airport has made efforts in gathering passenger feedback and commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience.

"The Kempegowda International Airport has made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme and this helped better understand the customers and demonstrate BIAL's commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances," he said.

#WeAreHereForYou

Under the #WeAreHereForYou umbrella of BIAL, various campaigns were launched to spread the message and rebuild passenger confidence in air travel following the outbreak of the killer virus in 2020.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, Hari Marar said that they are honoured to receive the prestigious global recognition.

"We, at BIAL, are honoured to receive this prestigious global recognition. This recognition is a testimony to the tremendous efforts the team made to understand the needs and concerns of passengers. Our campaigns, built around customer concerns, aimed at showcasing the 'new' Airport experience and the measures taken to reassure them of a safe airport experience," he said.

The 'Voice of Pax' survey was conducted in phases to understand passenger perception towards the safety of air travel amid pandemic. Based on the data received, a series of campaigns were launched to drive awareness of the new contactless journey, maintaining personal hygiene, the efforts of the frontline team, initiatives to make BLR Airport safe during the pandemic, support government campaigns and apprise passengers about travel guidelines issued by both State and Central governments.

