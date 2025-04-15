Bengaluru airport clarifies ‘no change’ to display boards after viral video about ‘no Hindi’ on screens sparks debate

After a short video posted on X sent social media into overdrive, claiming that Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru had removed Hindi from its digital display boards, retaining only Kannada and English, the airport operator has issued a clarification.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday confirmed that that there had been no change in the flight information display system at the airport.

“There has been no change in our flight information display system. In line with established practices, the displays continue to feature English and Kannada to assist passengers effectively. Additionally, signage throughout the terminals is displayed in English, Kannada, and Hindi," BIAL said on Monday.

The clarification comes after the viral video reignited the ongoing debate over language policy in Karnataka.

The post, captioned “Hindi is removed in digital display boards of Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English. #Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition. This is a really good development! #StopHindiImposition #TwoLanguagePolicy [sic],” quickly gained traction online.

The development comes amid the ongoing language war between the Centre and southern states. The post quickly racked up views and likes, becoming a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over language policy in Karnataka. Supporters praised the move as a step toward linguistic self-respect, but others fiercely criticized it as narrow-minded and exclusionary.

BIAL introduces Kannada language option on website Earlier this month, BIAL said in a statement that it had added a Kannada language option to its website to help travellers navigate airport services with ease and familiarity.

BIAL Managing Director & CEO Hari Marar said: "We are pleased to introduce a Kannada version of our website that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible experience, ensuring our customers access all necessary information in their preferred language."

The new feature provides real-time flight information in Kannada, enabling seamless updates on departures, arrivals, and delays, according to a BIAL statement.