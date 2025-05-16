Bengaluru airport ends contract with Çelebi, fourth to cancel deal amid boycott Turkey call

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday announced that it has terminated its ground handling concession agreement with Çelebi.

The move comes following the Government of India's decision to revoke security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services India Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Çelebi Aviation Holding, a Turkish company, over the company's support for Pakistan.

The announcement said that the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has transitioned its ground handling operations from Çelebi to other existing service providers to ensure “continuity and operational stability”.

“We are coordinating the transition in collaboration with all existing aviation stakeholders and government authorities,” the airport said

“We remain committed to maintaining seamless operations throughout this period of transition,” it added.

Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports terminate contracts Earlier in the day, the Mumbai and Ahmedabad Airports terminated their ground handling concession agreements with Çelebi.

The airports said that Çelebi has been directed to immediately hand over to the company all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations

The Delhi International Airport Limited had on Thursday formally ended ties with the Turkish company for ground handing and cargo operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on the grounds of national security.

India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security under the Union Civil Aviation Ministry informed through a notification on 15 May about the ‘revocation of security clearance in r/o Çelebi Airport Services India Ltd', which is a subsidiary of Çelebi Aviation Holding, a Turkish company.

The decision comes amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey — the country that sided with Pakistan in the recent escalation of tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Not a Turkish organisation: Çelebi Çelebi Aviation India has strongly refuted recent allegations circulating on social media regarding its ownership and operations in India as “misleading and factually incorrect”, amid growing controversy following the revocation of its security clearance by Indian authorities.

“We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals”, the official statement read.

'Efforts made to ensure employees are retained' Following the revocation of security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi NAS Airport Services by the Centre, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said that efforts are being made to ensure that employees working with Celebi are retained and continue to contribute.

The Union Minister is personally monitoring the situation and is in active coordination with airport operators to manage the transition smoothly, news agency ANI reported.

The Minister further stated: "We are also deploying special teams to oversee operations and address any emerging issues in real time. We will continue to uphold national security while ensuring ease of travel and cargo movement across the country."