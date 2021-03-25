After receiving the necessary approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the refurbished and upgraded North Runway at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has commenced operations today.

The North Runway was closed for operations since June 2020 and the refurbishment included strengthening of the surface with fresh layers of asphalt and the addition of two new taxiways to enable efficient runway operations.

The Runway will continue to be categorised as CAT I but has been enhanced with new installations such as LED Runway Centreline lighting, Inset Runway Edge Lights and Taxiway Centreline Lighting and two new mid-point Transmissometers. All these installations will be commissioned later this year.

Touchdown! The refurbished North Runway (RWY 09L/27R) at BLRAirport commenced operations today, making it the first in South India to have two operational parallel runways; both runways are now equipped to operate in low visibility. @AAI_Official @airvistara @IndiGo6E @airindiain pic.twitter.com/SbS9Kr8TmM — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) March 25, 2021

"With the CAT IIIB-equipped South Runway becoming operational since December 6, 2019, these enhancements would offer Bengaluru airport the flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility and adverse weather conditions. The enhanced equipment enable aircraft to take-off from the North Runway with a Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 125 metres and land at 550 metres RVR. The South Runway is designated as RWY 09R/27L, while the North Runway is RWY 09L/27R," Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had initially proposed an upgrade of the North Runway to CAT IIIB. However, based on the outcome of stakeholder consultations and considering the drop in traffic due to the pandemic, the Runway will remain CAT I compliant. In addition, given that low visibility weather conditions at BLR Airport usually occur during limited periods each year, one CAT IIIB compliant South Runway should suffice for seamless operations, in the near term.

The two operational runways at Bengaluru airport will provide the necessary impetus to cater to this demand and boost the growth of Karnataka and India. The two Runways will further bolster BIAL’s vision to transform Bengaluru airport into the new gateway to India.

