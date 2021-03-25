Bengaluru Airport first in South India to have operational parallel runways

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had initially proposed an upgrade of the North Runway to CAT IIIB. However, based on the outcome of stakeholder consultations and considering the drop in traffic due to the pandemic, the Runway will remain CAT I compliant. In addition, given that low visibility weather conditions at BLR Airport usually occur during limited periods each year, one CAT IIIB compliant South Runway should suffice for seamless operations, in the near term.