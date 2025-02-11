Bengaluru Airport gets bomb threat email amid Aero India 2025: ’There will be a drone attack on landing flights...’

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru was put on high security alert after it received a bomb threat via email on February 8, reported Deccan Herald.

The email was sent from the address ‘mahanteshs6699@proton.me’, warning of a possible drone strike targeting incoming flights at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala, said the report.

The email sender demanded a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka chief minister. The message read: "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai, or Kerala airport if I do not receive a response to my letter from Basavaraj Bommai," the report added.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 125 (endangering safety of others), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the matter.

An inquiry is underway to trace the source of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

Following the bomb threat email and amid the ongoing Aero India 2025 show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, security has been beefed up.

Surveillance has been enhanced with additional security personnel, drone monitoring, and baggage checks at key entry points.

Bomb threat letter found on international flight in Ahmedabad In a separate incident, a bomb threat letter was found on board an international flight that landed in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

Following the bomb threat letter, the authorities searched the aircraft and nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

The letter was found on Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Local police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and security agencies searched the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.