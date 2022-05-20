Bengaluru Airport gets hoax bomb threat call. Details here

Bengaluru Airport gets hoax bomb threat call. Details here1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Bengaluru Airport gets hoax bomb threat call: CISF, police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till morning 7am today. And further probe is underway
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) today received a hoax bomb threat call by an unknown person, news agency ANI reported.
CISF, police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till morning 7am today. And further probe is underway.
“The Airport police control room recorded a fake bomb threat call by an unknown person. CISF, police conducted a thorough investigation at the airport till morning 7am today; further probe underway," said Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, ANI tweeted.
