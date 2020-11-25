Bengaluru airport has infrastructure to store covid-19 vaccines: BIAL

The Bengaluru International airport Limited (BIAL) on Wednesday said that it is well-equipped to handle storage of covid-19 vaccines whenever it is made available.

Satyaki Raghunath, the chief strategy and development officer at BIAL that operates Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru said that there were cold storage facilities that can go all the way down to -15 degree celsius.

He said that different pharmaceutical companies were in different stages of vaccine trials and the conditions for storage including temperature control for each one of them varies.

“So till we get to know which vaccine it is premature to comment on it. But from our perspective we have very good cold storage facilities where we can go all the way till -15 degree celsius," Raghunath said.

The statements come at a time when centre and state governments are readying infrastructure for distribution of the covid-19 vaccine, as and when it is approved for public use.

He said that increased cargo movement including perishables and ecommerce among other segments has helped shoulder the revival of Bengaluru airport’s fortunes since the lifting of covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

BIAL said that it processed 34,339 metric tonnes (mt) of cargo in October 2020 that helped the company register a 26-month high in tonnage. BIAL also witnessed the highest-ever domestic outbound tonnage of 8,117 mt driven by ecommerce shipments that saw a sharp spike since the lockdown in March.

Perishable commodities like fish, mangoes and pomegranates have also been one of the major growth drivers for BIAL, which in a statement on Wednesday, said accounted for 12% of total exports in October.

While the quantum of growth remains at 0.1% in October over the corresponding month last year, the trend of increased cargo activity has revived hopes of business returning, the company said.

“Cargo is going to be very very central to our growth story," Raghunath said. BIAL processed 19,627 mt of international cargo, registering a growth of 2.2% over the same period last year.

Raghunath also said that India’s first dedicated export cargo terminal will be ready within the next 30-60 days that would help the airport increase its cargo handling capacity.

