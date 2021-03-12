Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru airport launches 200,000 sq.ft dedicated express cargo terminal

Bengaluru airport launches 200,000 sq.ft dedicated express cargo terminal

A deserted Bengaluru airport.
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new facility will enable Kempegowda International Airport to process 150,000 metric tonnes (MT) annually

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Friday launched a dedicated, 200,000 sq.ft.express cargo terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers. Developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operator of BLR Airport, the built-to-suit facility will house global express courier organisations.

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Friday launched a dedicated, 200,000 sq.ft.express cargo terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers. Developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operator of BLR Airport, the built-to-suit facility will house global express courier organisations.

The terminal will have a dedicated space for Customs offices, and direct access to both landside and airside, a BIAL statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pandemic forces apartment size expansion by 5% in Navi Mumbai

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST

Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike this year, adds over 15,800 Covid cases

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

Digital rupee rollout may help curb bank frauds

2 min read . 08:10 PM IST

India's oil demand falls second month in a row

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST

The terminal will have a dedicated space for Customs offices, and direct access to both landside and airside, a BIAL statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pandemic forces apartment size expansion by 5% in Navi Mumbai

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST

Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike this year, adds over 15,800 Covid cases

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

Digital rupee rollout may help curb bank frauds

2 min read . 08:10 PM IST

India's oil demand falls second month in a row

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new facility will enable Kempegowda International Airport to process 150,000 metric tonnes (MT) annually, taking the airports overall annual cargo capacity to 720,000 MT, from the existing 570,000 MT, the statement said.

"With expresscourier gaining greater significance following the exponential growth of e-commerce, theExpress Cargo Terminal at BLR Airport is a significant step towards supporting and driving this growth," said Hari Marar, Bangalore International Airport Limited MD & CEO.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.