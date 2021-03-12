Bengaluru airport launches 200,000 sq.ft dedicated express cargo terminal

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Friday launched a dedicated, 200,000 sq.ft.express cargo terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers. Developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operator of BLR Airport, the built-to-suit facility will house global express courier organisations.

The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Friday launched a dedicated, 200,000 sq.ft.express cargo terminal, exclusively for export and import of international couriers. Developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) operator of BLR Airport, the built-to-suit facility will house global express courier organisations.

The new facility will enable Kempegowda International Airport to process 150,000 metric tonnes (MT) annually, taking the airports overall annual cargo capacity to 720,000 MT, from the existing 570,000 MT, the statement said.

"With expresscourier gaining greater significance following the exponential growth of e-commerce, theExpress Cargo Terminal at BLR Airport is a significant step towards supporting and driving this growth," said Hari Marar, Bangalore International Airport Limited MD & CEO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}