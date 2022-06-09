Bengaluru airport launches ultra-luxurious 080 lounges | See photos

Bengaluru airport launches ultra-luxurious 080 lounges | See photos1 min read . 07:54 AM IST
- The Bangalore International Airport has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru
The Bangalore International Airport has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
The lounge is called '080 Lounge' the luxurious lounge includes art, artisans, heritage, and flora also reflecting the rich culture of the city.
Operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), the lounges are open for passengers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, and partner airlines, and for all patrons who wish to access the services.
Adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens, the International Lounge has an 'Entertainment pod' with an enclosed space for watching movies, a 'Wellness Zone' with therapy rooms, and a 'Quiet Lounge' with a library.
The lounges will offer a top-notch culinary experience, ably managed by professionals led by Celebrity Chef Abhijit Saha. According to MD and CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar, food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport.
