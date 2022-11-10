The swanky new Terminal-2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is set to dazzle the visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport's ‘garden terminal’ on Friday. Along with the Mumbai and Delhi International Airports, the Bengaluru International Airport is counted among the best in the country.

Here is all you need to know about Bengaluru Airport new swanky Terminal 2

1) The T-2 has been developed at an investment of ₹5,000 crore.

2) It is spread in a total area of 2,55,645 square metres,

3) The T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes.

4) There will be nine customs hand baggage screening.

5) The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum.

6) The Terminal-2 has been built on four guiding principles -- 'Terminal in a Garden', sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka, a KIA official said, PTI reported.

7) "The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," another KIA official said.

8) A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him