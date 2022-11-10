Bengaluru Airport new ‘garden terminal’: Features, design and other details here1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:30 AM IST
- Bengaluru Airport new Terminal 2 has been developed at an investment of ₹5,000 crore
The swanky new Terminal-2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is set to dazzle the visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport's ‘garden terminal’ on Friday. Along with the Mumbai and Delhi International Airports, the Bengaluru International Airport is counted among the best in the country.