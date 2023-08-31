comScore
The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that it has postponed the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 scheduled for today i.e. 31 August. The airport said that the international operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice.

In a statement put out on X (formerly Twitter), BIAL wrote, “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed."

The airport added, "After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for the transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice," the statement read.

IndiGo Airlines which was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2 also issued a statement and said “All scheduled domestic and international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1, Bengaluru. Please stay tuned for further updates".

This last minute change let to chaos and confusion among the passengers.

Earlier, the passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru were the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. The IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
