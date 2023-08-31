Bengaluru airport postpones international operations at T2; leads to chaos, confusion among passengers1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
BIAL postpones international operations at Terminal 2 at Bangalore airport, citing the need for a seamless transition.
The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that it has postponed the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 scheduled for today i.e. 31 August. The airport said that the international operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice.
This last minute change let to chaos and confusion among the passengers.
Earlier, the passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru were the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal. The IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.