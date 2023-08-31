The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that it has postponed the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 scheduled for today i.e. 31 August. The airport said that the international operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice.

In a statement put out on X (formerly Twitter), BIAL wrote, “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed."

The airport added, "After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for the transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice," the statement read.

IndiGo Airlines which was the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2 also issued a statement and said “All scheduled domestic and international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1, Bengaluru. Please stay tuned for further updates".