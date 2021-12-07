Authorities at the Bengaluru airport has scaled up testing capacity and other facilities in a bid to provide more convenience to travellers from at risk nation waiting at the airport to get tested for COVID-19 amid Omicron fears.

As a part of the initiative, as many as 50 new testing machines has been added, free WI-FI time limit increased from 45 minutes to four hours, seating area increased.

In a recent release, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, in keeping with the Centre's guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival, BIAL worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers, it said.

Auriga Research, which was operating with eight express PCR test machines, has now added 50 more machines, increasing its hourly test capacity, it said.

BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at the airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology, it added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government has decided to deploy IAS, IPS officers to tackle the COVID situation in the state as fears loom large around the new variant.

The state government has appointed Manish Moudgil to state war room and to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey will be responsible for home isolation. Shika M will look after screening of international passengers.

Gunjan Krishna and Pratap Reddy will be responsible for the oxygen supply. Shilpa Nag is surveillance nodal officer for surveillance unit and Kumar Pushkar for Central Hospital Bed management system. MT Reju will look after supply of medicines.

So far, two cases of Omicron virus have been detected from the state - one a South African national and a doctor with no travel history.

