At least 39 flights were delayed and two diverted from the Bengaluru international airport due to dense fog and bad weather, reported ANI .

The news agency reported that a SpiceJet (Hyderabad to Bengaluru) flight and an Air India (Abu Dhabi to Kannur to Bengaluru) flight were diverted to Chennai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.