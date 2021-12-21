Bengaluru airport sees 39 delayed departures, 2 diversions due to dense fog

Bengaluru airport sees 39 delayed departures, 2 diversions due to dense fog1 min read . 03:46 PM IST
A SpiceJet (Hyderabad to Bengaluru) flight and an Air India (Abu Dhabi to Kannur to Bengaluru) flight were diverted to Chennai
At least 39 flights were delayed and two diverted from the Bengaluru international airport due to dense fog and bad weather, reported ANI.
The news agency reported that a SpiceJet (Hyderabad to Bengaluru) flight and an Air India (Abu Dhabi to Kannur to Bengaluru) flight were diverted to Chennai.
