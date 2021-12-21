Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru airport sees 39 delayed departures, 2 diversions due to dense fog

Bengaluru airport sees 39 delayed departures, 2 diversions due to dense fog

Last week, bad weather had to SpiceJet airline operations getting affected in Bengaluru
1 min read . 03:46 PM IST Livemint

A SpiceJet (Hyderabad to Bengaluru) flight and an Air India (Abu Dhabi to Kannur to Bengaluru) flight were diverted to Chennai

At least 39 flights were delayed and two diverted from the Bengaluru international airport due to dense fog and bad weather, reported ANI.

The news agency reported that a SpiceJet (Hyderabad to Bengaluru) flight and an Air India (Abu Dhabi to Kannur to Bengaluru) flight were diverted to Chennai.

