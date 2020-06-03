Bengaluru airport taking measures to ensure contactless air travel

BENGALURU : Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday intensified preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in a bid to make air-travel contactless. The airport has introduced contact-less self-check-in kiosks, non-intrusive thermal cameras, self bag drop facility and other features.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had earlier said that it will ensure that the taxis are sanitised and the drivers are screened before every trip to eliminate all chances of infection.

"Drivers have been instructed to maintain a safe distance. They will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser and face masks to make the car a safe space. Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their luggage into the car without the driver's assistance. For elderly citizens and passengers with reduced mobility, drivers will assist while following hygiene measures," BIAL statement had said.

The masks have been made mandatory for both drivers as well as passengers.

Karnataka on Monday reported 187 new cases of coronavirus, with which the State's total COVID-19 count has surged to 3,408.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

