Home >News >India >Bengaluru airport: Taxi services hit after driver dies by suicide

Bengaluru airport: Taxi services hit after driver dies by suicide

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)
1 min read . 02:16 PM IST ANI

The Kempegowda International Airport on March 30 had issued an advisory and asked passengers to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements

BENGALURU : The Karnataka taxi driver, who attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru-Northeast Division CK Baba, the taxi driver, Pratap Gowda, died at the Victoria Hospital last night.

The reason for committing suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police official added.

The taxi service at BLR Airport had been impacted after the incident. The Kempegowda International Airport on March 30 had issued an advisory and asked passengers to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements.

