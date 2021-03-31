The Karnataka taxi driver, who attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries
The taxi service at Bangaluru Airport has been impacted as most cab drivers decided to stay off roads today after a driver set himself ablaze at the airport on Tuesday evening. Bangalore Airport Limited which operates the Kempegowda International Airport has issued an advisory asking flyers to either take BMTC buses or make alternative travel arrangements to reach the airport on time.
The taxi service at BLR Airport had been impacted after the incident. The Kempegowda International Airport on March 30 had issued an advisory and asked passengers to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements.