The taxi service at Bangaluru Airport has been impacted as most cab drivers decided to stay off roads today after a driver set himself ablaze at the airport on Tuesday evening. Bangalore Airport Limited which operates the Kempegowda International Airport has issued an advisory asking flyers to either take BMTC buses or make alternative travel arrangements to reach the airport on time.

The Karnataka taxi driver, who attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru-Northeast Division CK Baba, the taxi driver, Pratap Gowda, died at the Victoria Hospital last night.

The reason for committing suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police official added.

Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates. #taxi #bengaluru #KIAB #bengaluruairport #airporttaxi #uber #ola pic.twitter.com/yZGYA93WOb — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) March 31, 2021

The taxi service at BLR Airport had been impacted after the incident. The Kempegowda International Airport on March 30 had issued an advisory and asked passengers to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements.

