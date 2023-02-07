The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend its commercial flight operations from 10 days from 8 February 2023. This is a routine exercise carried out once in two years. The 14th edition of Aero India-2023 is being organised in Bengaluru from 13th to 17th February.

Airport authorities said that there will be a partial closure of airspace for civil flight operations at the Bengaluru airport.

“There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline," the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) tweeted sharing the schedule.

(2/2)There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline. pic.twitter.com/FqYhM23kg1 — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) February 6, 2023

Bengaluru airport: Flight timings from February 8-17

-On February 8, commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

-Similar restrictions are in place from February 9-11.

-On February 12, runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the final dress rehearsal.

-On February 13, runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm for the inauguration ceremony, fly past and flying display.

-Given the flying display, the airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2.30 pm on February 14 and 15.

-Operations will be shut from 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm on February 16-17 for the flying display.

The Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from 13 to 17 February at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru airport partial shut: Akasa Air shares an update

Due to airspace closure at Bengaluru, for Aero India Show 2023, some of our flights across the network, between 8th Feb through 17th Feb'23, have been cancelled or rescheduled. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience, the airline informed via a tweet.

In case your flight is impacted due to the above, you may request a full refund for your existing booking or rebook an alternate available flight at no additional cost, it added in another tweet.

In case your flight is impacted due to the above, you may request a full refund for your existing booking or rebook an alternate available flight at no additional cost, by sharing your request using this link: https://t.co/OI9V769iJK — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 7, 2023

Ticket prices for Aero India 2023

There are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones is valid for single day with multiple entry.

The price ticket for general visitor (for Exhibition and ADVA) is ₹2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitor, the price of the ticket is ₹1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

The Business visitor tickets is priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign -- for the airshow. According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.