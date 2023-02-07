Bengaluru airport to be partially shut for 10 days. Here is why
- Bengaluru airport: Airport authorities said that there will be a partial closure of airspace for civil flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport
The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend its commercial flight operations from 10 days from 8 February 2023. This is a routine exercise carried out once in two years. The 14th edition of Aero India-2023 is being organised in Bengaluru from 13th to 17th February.
