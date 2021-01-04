Indian Railways' South Western Railway zone today started the train services connecting the Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Kempegowda International Airport. The train would be run only six days a week with no service on Sunday as for now.

With this rail service, one can spend a maximum of 45 minutes to reach the airport from Bengaluru city.

With the inauguration of the new line initially, it is expected to benefit a section of the Bengaluru Airport workforce of approximately 25,000 people.

Offers fast and economical transport option for air passengers

The new railway station will provide an economical option to the passengers travelling to the Kempegowda International Airport. The fares from the Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Airport Halt Station will be as low as ₹10 for passenger trains and ₹30 for express trains.

At present passengers going to the airport needs to shell out ₹270 to travel by Vayuvajra, the special air- conditioned bus of the state- owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and private cab operators were charging ₹700 to ₹1,200 for each trip.

Features of the Airport Halt Station

The Halt Station, with a 230-metre-long platform – will be connected to various parts of the Airport by a shuttle bus service, managed and operated by BIAL. The timing and frequency of the shuttle service will be synchronised with the train timings.

The station has a booking counter, concourse area, rest rooms with provision for passengers with reduced mobility, granite benches for seating and drinking water facilities. Based on usage and acceptance, the facility will be upgraded over time to cater to the travel needs of the public and employees.

Indian Railways is proactively exploring options to increase the frequency of the trains by operating trains from Yelahanka, Yeshwanthpura, Majestic Railway Station and Whitefield.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa joined many others to greet people on the occasion.

"Starting today, Bengalureans can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. The trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda too greeted people and expressed gratitude to the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Today, the local train service commenced between Bengaluru city & Devanahalli Halt Station connecting Kempegowda Airport. This crucial train link to a busy international airport reduces travel cost, time & energy drastically. Also decongests city roads. Thank you @PiyushGoyal ji," Gowda tweeted.

The services would continue until further announcements, it said in a release on Sunday, adding that in addition to three DEMUs, Bengaluru Cantonment Bangarpet Yesvantpur DEMU and Yesvantpur Bangarpet KSR Bengaluru DEMU would run via KIAD Railway Station with a stoppage at KIAD.

Stating that Bengaluru International Airport Limited and South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, it said in a tweet that this synergy would offer hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly commute to the airport and is bound to benefit thousands of passengers daily.

Here are the timings of the three pairs of DEMU services connecting Bengaluru international airport with the city:

Train No. 06279/06280 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet – Bengaluru Cantonment DEMU:-

Train No. 06279 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet DEMU will depart Yesvantpur at 08:30 am and arrive Bangarapet at 12:30pm o­n the same day.

In the return direction Train No. 06280 Bangarapet – Bengaluru Cantonment DEMU will depart Bangarapet at 04pm and arrive Bengaluru Cantonment at 08pm o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Lottegolahalli, Kodigehalli, Yelahanka, Bettahalsoor, Dodjala Kempegowda International Airport Halt, Devanahalli, Avatihalli, Nandi Halt, Chikkaballapur, Gidnahali , Sidlaghatta , Hunasenahalli , Chintamani , Dodaanatta Halt , Srinivaspur , Dalsanur , Gannaghatta , Gootihalli , Kolar and Hudukula in both directions.

Train No. 06269/06270 Bangaluru Cant. – Bangarapet – Yesvantpur DEMU:-

Train No. 06269 Bengaluru Cantt. – Bangarapet MEMU will depart Bengaluru Cantt. at 05:55pm and arrive Bangarapet at 09:45pm o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Bengaluru East – 18:01/18:02 hrs, Baiyyappanhalli – 18:08/18:09 hrs, Channasandra – 18:14/18:15 hrs, Yelahanka – 18:30/18:31 hrs, Bettahalsoor – 18:40/18:41 hrs, Dodjala – 18:46/18:47 hrs, Kempegowda International Airport Halt – 18:50/18:51 hrs, Devanahalli – 18:57/18:58 hrs,Avatihalli – 19:05/19:06 hrs, Nandi Halt – 19:20/19:21 hrs, Chikkaballapur – 19:28/19:30 hrs, Gidnahali – 19:39/19:40 hrs, Sidlaghatta – 19:48/19:49 hrs, Hunasenahalli – 19:58/19:59 hrs, Chintamani – 20:12/20:13 hrs, Dodaanatta Halt – 20:23/20:24 hrs, Srinivaspur – 20:37/20:38 hrs, Dalsanur – 20:46/20:47 hrs, Gannaghatta – 06:52/20:53 hrs, Gootihalli – 20:52/20:53 hrs, Kolar – 20:52/20:53 hrs, Hudukula – 20:52/20:53 hrs.

Train No. 06270 Bangarapet – Yesvantpur MEMU will depart Bangarapet at 05:30am and arrive Yesvantpur at 09:25am o­n the same day.

En route the train will arrive/depart Hudukula – 05:40/05:41 hrs, Kolar – 05:50/06:00 hrs, Gootihalli – 06:11/06:12 hrs, Gannaghatta – 06:17/06:18 hrs, Dalsanur – 06:23/06:24 hrs, Srinivaspur – 06:35/06:36 hrs, Dodaanatta Halt – 06:46/06:47 hrs, Chintamani – 06:56/06:57 hrs, Hunasenahalli – 07:09/07:10 hrs, Sidlaghatta – 07:19/07:20 hrs, Gidnahali – 07:33/07:34 hrs, Chikkaballapur – 07:53/07:55 hrs, Nandi Halt – 08:02/08:03 hrs, Avatihalli – 08:14/08:15 hrs, Devanahalli – 08:21/08:22 hrs, Kempegowda – 08:25/08:26 hrs, Dodjala – 08:35/08:36 hrs, Bettahalsoor – 08:38/08:39 hrs, Yelahanka – 08:48/08:50 hrs, Kodigehalli – 08:56/08:57 hrs, Lottegolahali – 09:02/09:03 hrs.

In 2014, BIAL, in collaboration with the Indian Railways authorities, proposed the establishment of a suburban rail service to Bengaluru Airport to the Government of Karnataka, recommending a halt station on the existing line that connects Yeshwanthpura to Devanahalli.





