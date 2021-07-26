Bengaluru airport to get SAT central kitchen, to produce 1.7 lakh meals per day

Bengaluru airport will soon house a 14,000 sqm central kitchen which is likely to produce up to 1.7 lakh meals per day. Food solutions and gateway services provider SATS has signed a deal for a 27,000 sqm plot with Bengaluru Airport City (BACL), where the kitchen would be set up.

The ₹210 crore facility will be operational in 2022. SATS said on Monday it is setting up the first central kitchen in India to cater to the company's growing customer base across the region.

"Our Bengaluru central kitchen will enable us to cater to changing consumer palates by anticipating exciting food trends, while building on decades of culinary expertise in authentic Indian cuisines that can be scaled and exported across our network," SATS Food Solutions India Chief Executive Officer Sagar Dighe said.

SATS intends to combine its understanding of the latest food trends and authentic Indian flavours, as well as harness product and packaging innovation capabilities, using a wide range of food technologies such as fresh, cook-chill, and advanced ambient and frozen technology, to distribute and export products. Through its digital integrated supply chain, SATS is able to aggregate demand and efficiently scale production to serve different customer needs in India’s domestic market and overseas, the statement also said.

Tapping on the culinary and technical expertise that SATS will bring to this partnership, the company intends to train 300 staff at the production facility, it added.

Mr Rao Munukutla, Chief Executive Officer of BACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We are delighted to partner with SATS as we embark on this exciting chapter of our business. BACL celebrates a culture of innovation and we are confident that this partnership will bring about positive change in the region. SATS' state-of-the-art food technology facility has the potential to create significant employment and training opportunities, as well as enhance Bengaluru's reputation as a knowledge-based economy".

This is SATS' first major investment in the country, which will see SATS establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary

SATS already has a long-standing relationship with Bengaluru Airport through two of its associate companies that already operate there – aviation food solutions provider Taj SATS and ground handler AISATS.

This investment is a good fit with SATS' purpose to feed and connect communities and India's push to foster innovation and skills development, he added.





