Bengaluru airport turns 'boneyard' with several aircraft grounded

BENGALURU : The Bengaluru airport has turned into a boneyard, with several passenger aircraft being grounded due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown since March 25, the operator said on Wednesday.

With hundreds of domestic and overseas flights cancelled since the lockdown, the aircraft are grounded for now at the international airport in Devanahalli, 40 km from the city centre.

Several aircraft of different airlines are parked in two neat long rows on the tarmac abutting the runway, with the famous Nandi Hills being visible in the backdrop.

The aerial shots show a forlorn airport entrance which otherwise teems with thousands of flyers arriving and departing and several cars crisscrossing.

Some of the parked aircraft belonged to IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, Air India and others.

The airport is accommodating more than 50 aircraft, mostly belonging to the domestic airlines.