Bengaluru: Reconstruction of the old runway of Kempegowda International Airport would be completed by the end of February, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said. The DCM, who reviewed the progress of the work, said it had almost been completed and was in the final stage. At present flights make use of the new runway and the reconstructed one would be available for the public by the end of March, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

1) Mumbai based AIC Infrastructure has reconstructed the runway "in a record shortest duration" at a cost of ₹260 crore.

2) Lights have been installed along the four km long midsection to facilitate increased convenience for the movement of flights.

3) In addition to this taxiway, UGD and airfield light facilities have been put in place.

4) KIA would be able to handle 60-75 lakh travellers annually after this runway is functional

5) It would increase the revenue of KIA, COVID 19 pandemic has caused huge losses to the Airport Authority.





