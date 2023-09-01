Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 (T2) is set to commence its international operations, on September 12. The confirmation came after the airport shared an update on their official social media handle X (Formerly Twitter).

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards", a BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday. Moreover the airport has also shared customer engagement numbers for asistance. “For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555," it wrote.

The Bengaluru airport further added that this decision was taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience.

In a tweet, it further stated, “We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our passengers and will be taking all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility in close coordination with our airline partners."

Earlier on 31 August, Bengaluru airport had announced the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2. The airport had said that the last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. The last minute cancellation did let to chaos and confusion among passengers.

Prior a statement from the BIAL had said that the passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, streamlined immigration and customs procedures. It added to enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year.

The road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience. Located to the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square metres of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

