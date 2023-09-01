comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to now commence international operations from THIS date
Back

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 (T2) is set to commence its international operations, on September 12. The confirmation came after the airport shared an update on their official social media handle X (Formerly Twitter).

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards", a BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday.

Moreover the airport has also shared customer engagement numbers for asistance. “For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555," it wrote.

The Bengaluru airport further added that this decision was taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience.

In a tweet, it further stated, “We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our passengers and will be taking all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility in close coordination with our airline partners."

Earlier on 31 August, Bengaluru airport had announced the commencement of international operations at Terminal 2. The airport had said that the last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. The last minute cancellation did let to chaos and confusion among passengers.

Prior a statement from the BIAL had said that the passengers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, streamlined immigration and customs procedures. It added to enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year.

The road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience. Located to the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square metres of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 07:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App