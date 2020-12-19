Bengaluru: All public celebrations on New Year's Eve are banned due to Covid-19

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka state government on Saturday decided to ban public celebrations on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru.

"During New Year's Eve, people congregate in large numbers in public places in Bengaluru and other urban areas. We need to avoid this. So state government has issued guidelines stating prohibition of celebration in public," said Dr K. Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister.

"All public celebrations are banned on streets like M.G. Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned," said Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka has crossed the 12,000 mark, as the state reported 1,152 new cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,08,275, the health department said on Saturday. A total of over 1,29,37,540 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,150 were tested today alone, and 12,900 among them were rapid antigen tests.

The day also saw 2,147 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,152 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 586 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via