Bengaluru: All public celebrations on New Year's Eve are banned due to Covid-19

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka has crossed the 12,000 mark, as the state reported 1,152 new cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,08,275, the health department said on Saturday. A total of over 1,29,37,540 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,150 were tested today alone, and 12,900 among them were rapid antigen tests.