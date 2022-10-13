Bengaluru among the most expensive real estate markets in India: Report

Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Pune continue to be the most affordable housing markets in India

Including Bangalore, the report kept a track of the affordability of seven other major Indian cities. Out of the eight cities, Ahmedabad continued to be one of the most affordable housing markets in the country. The city has maintained the title of being ‘the most affordable housing destination’ for the last nine months from January to September. Pune and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai were the runner-up in the race to be ‘the most affordable housing market’ in the country.