Bengaluru and Hyderabad to get closer, 150 minutes via high-speed railway track

Report says the Indian Railways is planning to connect Bengaluru and Hyderabad through a semi-high-speed track cutting the travelling duration to 2.5 hours
The two flourishing IT hubs of the nation, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, might get closer in terms of rail connectivity as the Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between the two metropolises.
India InfraHub in its report has stated that the railway track is compatible for running trains at a speed of 200 km per hour and the travelling time between two cities can soon be reduced to two-and-a-half hours that is 150 minutes.
The project is to be built as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative and would reportedly cost around ₹30,000 crore. The track will be built between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km.
The proposed route for the track has been mapped out avoiding detours between the two major cities.
A fencing wall of 1.5m height will also be built on both sides of this semi-high speed railway track which will help the train to operate at the proposed speed without any hurdles, said the report.
It takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train with the current infrastructure.
The two cities are going to get closer via road too as earlier, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha had spoken about the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway stating the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to two hours once the expressway is ready for commute.
