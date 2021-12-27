Bengaluru on Monday announced fresh Covid restrictions for New Year's celebrations in the wake of Omicron spread. The city police commissioner has directed the restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. All gathering, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December should strictly limit number of participants to 300 peole only, said the order issued by city police commissioner Kamal Pant.

Besides, night curfew will remain in force from 28 December to 7th January in all parts of Bengaluru city from 10 pm to 5 am.

The state logged 289 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,876 and the toll to 38,316.

The day also saw 254 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,082, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top in number of cases (172), as the city saw 155 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,449. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.49 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.38 per cent.

Besides the deaths in Bengaluru Urban, one fatality each was reported from Kodagu and Uttara Kannada. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 172, Kodagu 37, Tumakuru 15, Dakshina Kannada 12, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,61,728, followed by Mysuru 1,80,231 and Tumakuru 1,21,317. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,277, followed by Mysuru 1,77,699 and Tumakuru 1,20,080.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,60,56,875 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 58,495 were done on Monday alone.

With PTI inputs

