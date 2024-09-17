Bengaluru auto driver who ‘slapped’ woman ’banned’ by Ola and Uber, says ‘got 5-star ratings but…’

Bengaluru auto driver, R Muthuraj, was released from jail on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly slapping a woman and hurling abuses at her. Upon his release, Muthuraj admitted to snatching the woman's phone during their altercation and verbally abusing her, but did not address the accusation of slapping her.

Also Read | Hindi-speaking Bengaluru resident use trick to address Kannada debate

In an interview with local YouTube channel Auto Ratha Saradhi, Muthuraj provided his account of the incident. He explained that he had accepted a ride to Shanti Nagar and waited at the pickup point. “She said she was coming in two minutes and asked me to wait. Two women climbed down from a building after five minutes. I saw them getting into an auto. I called them, and they disconnected the call and cancelled the ride,” Muthuraj said.

WATCH THE VIDEO

He further described his frustration, noting that he had traveled seven kilometers to reach the location.

Muthuraj admitted to confronting the woman who canceled the ride, expressing his anger about the canceled trip and questioning whether ‘her father would cover the fuel costs.’

Also Read | 15 mobiles, knives seized from Bengaluru prison holding actor Darshan

Bengaluru Woman Slapped: Muthuraj’s Defense Muthuraj defended his actions by stating, “If I were guilty, why would I go to the police?” He also revealed that he has received threatening calls since the incident and that all major ride-hailing apps, including Ola and Uber, have banned him.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman criticises Swiggy as delivery agent did not know Kannada

“In these years, I have driven autos for Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Look at my ratings. The customers have given me five-star ratings. They gave it to me because I am a good driver. But after the incident, Ola and Uber banned me,” he said, lamenting the bans and threats.

Bengaluru Woman Slapped: A Detailed Account The altercation began when a Bengaluru woman and her friend booked separate rides for the same destination to ensure timely arrival for a class.

One of them canceled her ride when the other’s auto arrived first. The woman explained that autos in Bengaluru often cancel rides or demand extra money, prompting their decision to book two rides.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to the woman, the auto driver Muthuraj, who was a minute away when she canceled the ride, became furious and followed them.

“Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuses,” she recounted.

She alleged that Muthuraj attempted to snatch her phone to stop her from recording and insisted they accompany him to the police station. The woman further claimed that Muthuraj slapped her when she suggested going to a different police station and mentioned she had his phone and auto details.

Public Reaction and Legal Actions The woman's video of the incident went viral, leading to widespread outrage and calls for the driver’s arrest and the suspension of his driving license. She expressed her frustration with Ola, stating, “Thankfully, my driver managed to get us away, but Ola’s response has been disappointing. After reporting the incident via the app, we received only an automated reply. Attempts to reach their support line failed, leaving us frustrated and helpless.”