Bengaluru auto drivers have urged the Karnataka transport department to revise the fixed government prices for auto rides in the state's capital. According to the auto driver union, the new fares will solve the problem of cancellation and denials of rides in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report by the Hindustan Times, the autorickshaw drivers union said that the fares have been increased only two times in the past one decade. The union added, "Many are demanding extra amount from the passengers. The prices that are set by the government need to be revised as the cost of living is rapidly increasing and there is a need to consider the request of auto drivers".

Auto drivers in Bengaluru to go on strike today to protest against bike taxis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a video surfaced in which auto rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru broke down due to low wages. The widely-circulating clip claims the autorickshaw driver has been affected by the free bus rides given by the Congress government in Karnataka. In that video, the auto driver showed that he could only earn ₹40 from 8 am to 1 pm.

In the past, the autorickshaw driver union had also demanded the state government to ban two-wheeler taxi services as they claim it is unsafe for the passenger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, ride aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido came under the government scanner for charging upwards of ₹100 per trip.

In November 2021, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to ₹30 from ₹25 for the first two kilometers and the base price per every kilometer is increased to ₹15 from ₹13.

