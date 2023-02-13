Bengaluru: Avoid THESE roads during Aero India event from 13-17 Feb. Check list here
- People going towards Bengaluru Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side
The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 13 February 2023 at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Ahead of the event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid traffic congestion at various parts of the state's capital city.
