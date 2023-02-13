The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 13 February 2023 at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Ahead of the event, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid traffic congestion at various parts of the state's capital city.

The advisory is applicable from 13-17 February.

“In view of the inauguration, the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. on Monday. Only vehicles with valid vehicle pass for Aero India Show are allowed," Hindustan Times quoted traffic officials.

Further, Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) North Division, said, took to microblogging site Twitter to say ,“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb 13 to Feb 17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side," Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) North Division, said, sharing the release on Twitter.

Therefore commuters who are going towards the airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side. People going to KIAL may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach the International Airport.

Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police, Pratap Reddy, also urged people to follow advisories and avoid congestion. “#AeroIndia 2023 - Follow the @blrcitytraffic advisories through the week, plan & avoid congestion/delays. To begin with, avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan today (12/2/23) between 7-9 pm. @DgpKarnataka," he said on Twitter.

On Saturday, during the full-dress rehearsal of the Aero India show, massive traffic congestion was seen around Yelahanka, Hindustan Times reported.

The report added that the 20-km stretch between Bengaluru city to Yelahanka Airforce station saw traffic jams, as commuters expressed fear over the congestion during the actual event.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police therefore took to Twitter and asked commuters to use alternate roads to reach the airport. “Due to Aero India Rehearsal traffic pile on Airport road near Yelahanka. Kindly use Bagalur - Hennur road to reach Airport," the tweet read.

According to the Prime Minister's office the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".