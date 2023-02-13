Further, Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) North Division, said, took to microblogging site Twitter to say ,“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb 13 to Feb 17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side," Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) North Division, said, sharing the release on Twitter.