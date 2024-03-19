BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took part in a demonstration in Bengaluru after a clash during 'Azaan'. He demanded the arrest of the accused and warned of a bandh if not done by Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya participated in a demonstration in Bengaluru demanding the arrest of the accused after a clash between a group of individuals and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday. The altercation occurred when Mukesh, a shopkeeper, decided to play religious songs near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru during Azan. The shopkeeper alleged that he was assaulted for playing the hymns. The shopkeeper who was attacked said, “If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me." Earlier on Monday, Tejasvi Surya demanded the arrest of all the accused involved by Tuesday, saying that if it did not happen there would be a bandh in Nagarathpete. The BJP MP called on the Bengaluru City Commissioner to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Gopal Singh, the father of the shopkeeper who was reportedly targeted by some people over the dispute stemming from playing a devotional song during Azaan, also sought justice for his son, ANI reported.

Alleging that the local police did not register a First Information Report (FIR) initially, Surya said, “Immediately, Mukesh and the neighbouring shopkeepers tried to reach the nearest police station to register an FIR. Even after submitting a detailed written complaint, the local police did not register an FIR. It was only after the intervention of PC Mohan, myself and local BJP leaders that the FIR was registered at a belated stage."

However, the police stated that an FIR has been filed within the jurisdiction of the Halasuru Gate Police, and efforts are being made to apprehend the individuals responsible. They also mentioned that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)

