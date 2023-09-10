Bengaluru Bandh: Private transport services to cease on Monday, schools declare holiday1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Bengaluru Bandh on Monday, 11 September, due to Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association protesting against the Shakti scheme and unmet demands of private transport association.
Bengaluru Bandh News: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called a bandh on Monday, 11 September, which means all private commercial vehicles plying in Karnataka's capital city will cease services on Monday.
